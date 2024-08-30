Both Predictable And Predicted. Lawsuit Filed Against State Of Florida Over Lab-grown Meat Ban.

Afew months ago, I wrote about how Florida was the first state in the country to pass a law banning the sale of lab grown meat. Alabama passed similar legislation shortly thereafter. Both others and I predicted it would only be a matter of time before lawsuits challenging these laws would be filed. And now it has happened.

On August 12, a Berkley, California-based company called Upside Foods brought suit against officials from the Florida Agriculture Commission alleging the prohibition is unconstitutional because it violates the company's right to sell its products through interstate commerce. Florida's Governor, Ron DeSantis, contends the legislation is an effort to fight back against the "global elite's plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve their authoritarian goals." Upside Foods responds that it isn't trying to force anyone to eat its product but asserts the Florida ban was passed to "protect in-state agricultural interests from out-of-state competition," which violates the supremacy clause and the dormant commerce clause of the constitution.

The outcome of this legal fight will be watched closely by everyone in the food and beverage space. And I am sure I will be writing on it in future posts. Stay tuned.

