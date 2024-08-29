ARTICLE
29 August 2024

I Had No Idea That I Am An "Open-Omnivore." Are You One Too?

MB
Michael Best & Friedrich

Contributor

Michael Best & Friedrich logo
Explore Firm Details
It is hard for an old guy like me to keep up with all the new lingo. A couple months ago, I learned what FOMO means, which everyone tells me I should be embarrassed about.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Paul E. Benson
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

It is hard for an old guy like me to keep up with all the new lingo. A couple months ago, I learned what FOMO means, which everyone tells me I should be embarrassed about. Just yesterday I learned what an "open-omnivore" is and that I probably identify as one. From what I can tell, I don't have to be embarrassed about that.

New terminology is emerging from the food and beverage sector all the time and open-omnivore is the newest diet descriptor. An "omnivore" is someone who eats both plant and animal-based foods including fish, meat, and dairy. An open-omnivore has been defined by organization called Plantfutures as an omnivore who is open to eating plant-based meats but hasn't done it yet. They are supposedly future flexitarians (a term for people who consume a primarily vegetarian diet but will occasionally eat meat or fish) and are going to be key targets in the efforts to grow plant-based food sales. To the extent I understand this dizzying array of terms, I am pretty sure I am an open-omnivore and I didn't even know it!

So now that we have all this straight, tell me. Are you an open-omnivore too?

The open-omnivore will be like a flexitarian in the future, but rather than eating a diet consisting of mostly plant-based, they will consume from a diverse range of segments – including meat – but will be willing to lean into plant-based products to reduce their meat consumption.

www.foodnavigator.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Paul E. Benson
Paul E. Benson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More