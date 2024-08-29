I Had No Idea That I Am An "Open-Omnivore." Are You One Too?

It is hard for an old guy like me to keep up with all the new lingo. A couple months ago, I learned what FOMO means, which everyone tells me I should be embarrassed about. Just yesterday I learned what an "open-omnivore" is and that I probably identify as one. From what I can tell, I don't have to be embarrassed about that.

New terminology is emerging from the food and beverage sector all the time and open-omnivore is the newest diet descriptor. An "omnivore" is someone who eats both plant and animal-based foods including fish, meat, and dairy. An open-omnivore has been defined by organization called Plantfutures as an omnivore who is open to eating plant-based meats but hasn't done it yet. They are supposedly future flexitarians (a term for people who consume a primarily vegetarian diet but will occasionally eat meat or fish) and are going to be key targets in the efforts to grow plant-based food sales. To the extent I understand this dizzying array of terms, I am pretty sure I am an open-omnivore and I didn't even know it!

So now that we have all this straight, tell me. Are you an open-omnivore too?

The open-omnivore will be like a flexitarian in the future, but rather than eating a diet consisting of mostly plant-based, they will consume from a diverse range of segments – including meat – but will be willing to lean into plant-based products to reduce their meat consumption. www.foodnavigator.com/...

