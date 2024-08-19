Raising The Bar: Dallas Lawyers Give To North Texas Food Bank

I am thrilled to share the incredible success of this year's Food from the Bar campaign, benefiting the North Texas Food Bank. The commitment of the North Texas legal com- munity to fighting hunger is truly inspiring. This year, lawyers and law firms from the Dallas Bar Association raised over $167,000, collected 930 pounds of food, and 91 people volunteered at the North Texas Food Bank. The money and food donated translates to more than 520,000 nutritious meals. success of this year's campaign was made possible by 24 law firms and legal organizations, setting a new record.

For those who may not be familiar, the Food from the Bar campaign is more than just a food and funds drive; it is evidence of our shared dedication to making a positive impact in our community. Since its inception in 2019, this campaign has been a friendly competition aimed at fight- ing summer childhood hunger in North Texas. Each year, our contributions help provide nutritious meals to children and families facing hunger, especially during the summer months when school meals are not available. Over the past six years, Dallas law firms have raised $677,896.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and campaign members, want to extend my heartfelt thanks to every firm and individual who con- tributed to this effort. Your gifts are already hard at work prepping meal boxes for the summer months. It is moments like these that highlight the true spirit of our legal com- munity-a spirit of cama- raderie, a commitment to justice beyond the courtroom, and maybe a little bit of healthy competition. Who knew lawyers could be so competitive outside of a courtroom?

This year at the DBA, our theme is all about reconnecting in person and reigniting the camaraderie that makes our legal community so special. And what better way to do that than by competing to see who can raise the most money and pack the most boxes? Participating in initiatives like the annual Food from the Bar campaign is a wonderful example of how we can achieve this. Not only do we support a great cause, but we also strengthen the bonds within our DBA community. Plus, it's a lot of fun to see which firm can outdo the others.

To see this year's participants and winners, or for up-to-date information on the Food from the Bar campaign, visit ntfb.org/foodfromthebar .

