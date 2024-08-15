Will "Alcohol In Moderation" Be Eliminated From The Upcoming Dietary Guidelines?

For the first time, the upcoming federal guidance on alcohol consumption is being considered separately from the dietary guidelines. And a battle is taking place over whether the consumption of any amount of alcohol should be considered consistent with a healthy lifestyle.

For as long as I can remember we have been told that men can have two or fewer drinks daily and women one, and still maintain a healthy diet. This view continues to be endorsed by alcohol industry officials and others, citing science that some contend was funded by the industry. But now there is a growing body of research suggesting alcohol consumption, in any amount, has adverse health effects and causes cancer. And the primary purveyors of that view make up one half of a six-person Health and Human Services panel that is providing input on the upcoming federal guidance on alcohol consumption. This development has not been well received by the alcohol industry, which is seeing declining consumption in the younger generation and competition from cannabis. Indeed, a battle is currently being waged in Washington over what the upcoming health guidance should say about the role of alcohol consumption.

There are, of course, many individuals like Senator Ted Cruz of Texas who recently commented on this issue: "If they want us to drink two beers a week, frankly they can kiss my ass." But that view is finding less traction than in the past; especially with consumers purporting to embrace a healthy lifestyle. I will be watching with anticipation to see the outcome of this battle, which could have widespread impacts on the alcoholic beverage and nutrition industries.

For nearly three decades, federal dietary guidelines have said it is safe for men to have two or fewer drinks a day, and for women to have one. That could change next year when the Agriculture and Health and Human Services departments update recommendations that are part of federal dietary guidelines.

