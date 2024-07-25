Pet Industry Spotlight: July 2024

Spending on pets in the U.S. hit $147 Billion in 2023, reflecting over twenty years of consistent growth. The pet industry has proven to be highly recession-resistant.

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Spending on pets in the U.S. hit $147 Billion in 2023, reflecting over twenty years of consistent growth. The pet industry has proven to be highly recession-resistant.

Food & Treats are the largest segment of the U.S. pet market, followed by veterinary care and product sales.

U.S. PET RETAIL INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Pet stores accounted for approximately $29.4B in sales in 2023 and are expected to continue to grow.

4.0% annual growth reported from 2018-2023 and projected growth of 0.8% annually to 2028.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.