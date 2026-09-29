The Topline: Steptoe Appropriations Newsletter | September 18, 2026

The Latest on FY27. Senate appropriators continue to signal that meaningful action on FY27 spending bills is unlikely before the election. While Chair Susan Collins (R-ME) said she "would love to have an appropriations bill or two go to the Senate floor" this month, Vice Chair Patty Murray (D-WA) pointed to ongoing disagreements over topline funding levels although reiterated her goal of completing FY27 appropriations work before the next Congress is sworn in. Sen. Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) return to the Senate restored Republicans' majority on the Committee, but expectations remain that significant appropriations activity won’t occur until after Election Day.

There had been speculation that Chair Collins could release FY27 appropriations bills before November, though that currently appears unlikely. The Committee could still make congressionally directed spending requests public ahead of the underlying bills and reports, providing an early look at senators' requested funding for local projects and investments before the election; however, we are not currently aware of any plans or discussions to do so.

As for timing, there is little legislative runway remaining before the campaign season fully takes over. The House is now in recess until after the midterms, and speculation is growing that the Senate could depart Washington a week earlier than scheduled, potentially leaving at the end of next week rather than on October 2. No final decision has been made, and the timing of the Senate's October recess remains subject to leadership discussions.

When lawmakers return in November, they will have roughly five legislative weeks to either complete FY27 appropriations bills or approve another short-term continuing resolution before current government funding expires on December 11.

House Appropriations Oversight. With the FY27 appropriations process effectively paused until after the election, the House Appropriations Committee has shifted its focus to oversight. Chairman Tom Cole (R-OK) has continued an active hearing schedule following committee approval of all 12 annual appropriations bills, hoping to maintain member engagement and committee momentum while broader funding negotiations remain stalled.

As part of that effort, the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) Subcommittee held a hearing this week examining the federal government's use of interagency agreements (IAAs) under the Economy Act, which allows agencies to transfer funds and procure services from one another. While such agreements are commonplace across the federal government, witnesses from GAO and CRS testified that comprehensive data on their scope, cost, and effectiveness is lacking, generating bipartisan interest in greater transparency and reporting requirements.

Much of the discussion centered on a recent Pentagon-National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding arrangement. Republicans defended the agreement as lawful, consistent with longstanding practice, and potentially beneficial from an efficiency standpoint. Democrats, meanwhile, argued that such transfers can blur congressional funding decisions and circumvent lawmakers' intent when allocating resources. More broadly, the hearing reflected ongoing partisan disputes over maintaining parity between defense and non-defense spending, as well as continued congressional concerns about preserving the legislative branch's power of the purse amid broader debates over executive spending authority and impoundment.

Reconciliation and the Debt Limit. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) indicated this week that the Senate will not consider a budget resolution before the election to begin the process for a third partisan reconciliation bill. That said, congressional Republicans continue to discuss the scope of a potential post-election package, with increased focus on spending cuts and the debt limit.

Our view? The prospects for another reconciliation package this Congress are very low, and efforts to advance a partisan package during a lame-duck session, particularly if Republicans lose control of either chamber, could complicate future bipartisan negotiations in 2027. Further, while the debt limit will ultimately need to be addressed, Congress has historically acted only as the deadline approaches. Current estimates suggest the Treasury is unlikely to exhaust its borrowing authority until sometime between late winter and mid-2027, meaning the most consequential debt limit negotiations are likely still months away. As a result, a debt limit adjustment, and any effort to pair it with a broader fiscal agreement, is more likely to intensify later in 2027 than during the lame-duck session.

FY28 on the Horizon. Although FY27 funding remains unresolved, the FY28 budget development process is already underway at the agencies, including internal planning, passbacks, and preparation of the administration's budget request. For organizations seeking appropriations support, now is the time to begin refining priorities and engaging with congressional offices. Our team works with clients year-round to navigate this process and position priorities for success.

Because appropriations remains one of the few must-pass legislative vehicles moving through Congress each year, it continues to provide unique opportunities to shape federal programs, secure funding, and encourage agency action through report language. Early engagement with both Congress and the Administration can be critical to shaping outcomes.