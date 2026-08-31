Choosing A Home State Under The GENIUS Act – Part 1 | Why Stablecoin Home-State Strategy Has Become A Board-Level Risk Decision

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The Stablecoin Decision No One Can Afford to Get Wrong

The selected pathway can influence launch timing, banking relationships, supervisory expectations, product flexibility, capital planning, compliance investment, and long-term growth. Treasury’s proposal makes the analysis more immediate: Beginning Jan. 18, 2027, a person generally may not issue a payment stablecoin in the U.S. unless appropriately licensed under a federal or eligible state pathway.

Under the proposal, a stablecoin would generally be treated as issued in the U.S. if, at the time of issuance, either the issuer or the first recipient is located here. Treasury would define issuance as the first transfer that gives another person the right to use, transfer, or redeem the token. As a result, entity location, first-recipient location, onboarding controls, and distribution architecture become central to the licensing analysis.

The State Pathway Remains Conditional

A state pathway is meaningful only if the relevant regime qualifies under the federal framework. Issuers should not confuse a state’s early legislative or filing activity with a completed federal determination. Existing licenses, charters, and permissions should generally be preserved until certification, preemption, and transition questions are resolved.

Comparing Potential State Pathways

New York: New York offers a mature digital-asset supervisory framework and established regulatory credibility, but issuers should expect intensive supervision, higher compliance costs, and careful review of product changes.

Florida, Alabama, and Georgia: Emerging state approaches may offer operational accessibility or purpose-built frameworks, but issuers must assess whether each regime ultimately satisfies federal standards and can demonstrate sufficient supervisory capacity, examination readiness, and market credibility.

Growth and Distribution Matter More Than Geography

Geography is only one part of the pathway decision. Issuers should model the $10 billion state-pathway ceiling under conservative, base, and upside scenarios while also mapping where issuance occurs, where initial recipients are located, how U.S. persons are identified, and which intermediaries offer or sell the token. A structure that works at launch may become inefficient as issuance volume, customer geography, or distribution channels change.

4 Actions Leadership Teams Should Take Now

1. Reassess the Regulatory Pathway

Align the chosen federal or state option with the proposed definitions of U.S. issuance and U.S.-facing offers or sales.

2. Preserve Existing Permissions

Avoid premature license surrenders while certification and transition issues remain open.

3. Location and Distribution Controls

Document how the business identifies issuer, recipient, and customer location and prevents prohibited activity.

4. Engage in the Rulemaking

Evaluate operational ambiguities and submit focused comments by Oct. 19, 2026.

Questions Every Board Should Be Asking

Does the proposed rule cause any current issuance or distribution activity to fall within the U.S.?

Which regulator best understands the issuer’s business model and can support timely, credible supervision?

Can the selected pathway support growth without a compressed supervisory transition?

Are location, geofencing, customer diligence, advertising, and solicitation controls defensible?

What changes should the company request during the comment period?

The Ankura Advantage

Ankura helps clients connect licensing strategy, supervisory-pathway analysis, financial crimes compliance, sanctions, governance, transaction monitoring, model validation, and operational readiness. We help leadership teams evaluate how proposed definitions affect the business, prepare regulator-ready evidence, identify control gaps, and translate rulemaking into executable workplans.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.