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15 October 2026

Big Law Redefined: The Bottom Line Episode 1 | AI, Payments, And Strategic Counsel In Financial Services (Podcast)

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Greenberg Traurig, LLP

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Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

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Shirin Afsous and Tonya Esposito interview André Cotten, assistant general counsel and regulatory and legislative affairs leader at Navy Federal Credit Union, exploring insights from a senior legal executive at one of the nation's largest credit unions. The conversation delves into the intersection of legal strategy, regulatory compliance, and legislative affairs in the financial services sector.
United States Finance and Banking
Shirin Afsous and Tonya M. Esposito

In the first installment of Greenberg Traurig’s Big Law Redefined podcast’s The Bottom Line series, Shirin Afsous and Tonya Esposito speak with André Cotten, assistant general counsel and regulatory and legislative affairs leader at Navy Federal Credit Union.

View all Big Law Redefined: The Bottom Line Miniseries Podcast Episodes

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Photo of Shirin Afsous
Shirin Afsous
Photo of Tonya M. Esposito
Tonya M. Esposito
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