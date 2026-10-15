Big Law Redefined: The Bottom Line Episode 1 | AI, Payments, And Strategic Counsel In Financial Services (Podcast)

Shirin Afsous and Tonya Esposito interview André Cotten, assistant general counsel and regulatory and legislative affairs leader at Navy Federal Credit Union, exploring insights from a senior legal executive at one of the nation's largest credit unions. The conversation delves into the intersection of legal strategy, regulatory compliance, and legislative affairs in the financial services sector.

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In the first installment of Greenberg Traurig’s Big Law Redefined podcast’s The Bottom Line series, Shirin Afsous and Tonya Esposito speak with André Cotten, assistant general counsel and regulatory and legislative affairs leader at Navy Federal Credit Union.

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