Choosing A Home State Under The GENIUS Act – Part 2 | Stablecoin Readiness Starts Before Certification

Why Waiting for Final Rules May Create the Greatest Risk

Treasury’s August 17, 2026, proposed rule converts several previously open territorial questions into concrete planning assumptions. The proposal addresses when a person issues a payment stablecoin in the United States, when a token is offered or sold to a person in the U.S., and the conditions governing foreign-issued stablecoins. Comments are due Oct. 19, 2026.

KEY TAKEAWAY: The readiness window is now measurable. Issuers face a Jan. 18, 2027 licensing boundary, while digital asset service providers face broader restrictions beginning July 18, 2028.

The Regulatory Perimeter Is Taking Shape

Beginning Jan. 18, 2027, a person generally may not issue a payment stablecoin in the U.S. unless the issuer is licensed under an applicable federal or eligible state pathway. The proposal would generally determine U.S. issuance by looking to the location of the issuer and the first recipient at the time of issuance. It would define issuance as the first transfer that gives another person the right to use, transfer, or redeem the token.

Beginning July 18, 2028, digital asset service providers generally may not offer, sell, or otherwise make payment stablecoins available to persons in the U.S. unless the coins are issued by a permitted issuer or qualify under the foreign-issuer framework. Conduct within the proposed restriction may include solicitation, targeted advertising, responses to purchase inquiries, and assistance designed to bypass location restrictions.

Foreign-Issued Stablecoins Require a Separate Control Framework

Foreign-issued stablecoins may reach U.S. customers only if they satisfy the statutory and proposed framework. Service providers will need to assess whether the foreign issuer has the technology to comply with lawful orders, has committed to comply with those orders, operates under an applicable reciprocal arrangement, and has provided representations that can be supported through reasonable due diligence.

Readiness Should Be Measured by Proof, Not Promises

Policies alone will not demonstrate readiness. Regulators, bank partners, boards, and investors will expect evidence that the organization can determine customer and transaction location, control distribution, verify issuer status, govern foreign-token listings, respond to lawful orders, and monitor compliance as customers and channels evolve.

Start With a Section 3 Readiness Diagnostic

Where is the issuer located at the moment of issuance?

Where is the first recipient located, and what evidence supports that determination?

Which activities could constitute an offer or sale to a person in the U.S.?

How do advertising, solicitation, onboarding, IP data, and geofencing controls work together?

Which foreign-issued stablecoins are supported, and what diligence supports each listing?

Can the issuer and service provider respond to lawful orders and document compliance?

Building Operating Proof

Update the regulatory pathway memo. Incorporate the proposed territorial definitions, statutory dates, assumptions, and fallback positions. Map the issuance and distribution lifecycle. Identify each entity, transfer, customer touchpoint, platform, and jurisdiction. Test location controls. Validate customer-location logic, geofencing, escalation, override, and recordkeeping. Establish foreign-issuer diligence. Assess lawful-order capability, reciprocal-arrangement status, representations, and ongoing monitoring. Refresh contracts and governance. Address data access, compliance cooperation, listing suspension, termination, audit rights, and board reporting. Prepare comments and implementation plans. Resolve internal positions before Oct. 19, 2026 and sequence remediation ahead of the statutory dates.

The Window Is Open Now

The proposal is not final, but the direction is sufficiently specific to support action. Organizations should use the comment period to test the practical consequences of the definitions and use the remaining implementation window to close licensing, control, technology, contract, and governance gaps. Waiting for final rule risks compressing work into the period immediately before the January 2027 and July 2028 restrictions.

The Ankura Advantage

Ankura helps issuers, digital asset service providers, banks, fintechs, and investors translate emerging stablecoin rules into practical operating models. Our professionals support licensing, financial crimes compliance, sanctions, transaction monitoring, model validation, governance, investigations, independent testing, third-party risk, and remediation.

CALL TO ACTION: Complete a Section 3 readiness diagnostic, identify provisions warranting comment, and build the evidence needed to demonstrate compliant issuance and distribution before the statutory restrictions take effect.