Consolidation = Control: The GAAP Presumption Under Regulation W

One of the most important threshold questions under Regulation W is whether one company “controls” another, because control determine affiliate status. The Federal Reserve has provided one helpful bright-line rule that simplifies this analysis in many cases: if a company consolidates another company on its financial statements prepared under U.S. GAAP, that first company is presumed to have a controlling influence (and therefore control) over the second company.

This presumption is found in 12 CFR 223.3(g)(1)(iii) and is (fortunately) consistent with the Board’s approach in Regulation Y at 12 CFR 225.32(g). The reasoning is quite basic: U.S. GAAP consolidation standards require consolidation when one entity has a controlling financial interest in another. If the accounting standards have already determined that control exists for financial reporting purposes, the Federal Reserve treats that as strong evidence of control for regulatory purposes as well.

This means compliance officers can use their institution’s consolidated financial statements as a starting point for identifying control relationships. If an entity appears on a bank’s consolidated balance sheet, it should presume it is controlled by the banking organization and evaluate whether that creates an affiliate relationship under Regulation W.

However, remember that the GAAP consolidation test is only one of several bases for finding control under 12 CFR 223.3(g). Control can also exist through voting power, board representation, or other factors even without GAAP consolidation.

DM Tip: Use your institution’s GAAP consolidation analysis as a first-pass screen for Regulation W control relationships. Any entity that is consolidated should be evaluated for affiliate status. Flag new consolidation entries immediately for compliance review.