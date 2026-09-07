ARTICLE
7 September 2026

Indemnification By A Bank To Its Parent: When Does It Become A Covered Transaction Under Reg W?

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Duane Morris LLP

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Service contracts between banks and their parent holding companies often include indemnification clauses where the bank agrees to cover losses caused by its own negligence or willful misconduct. This raises an important question about whether such arrangements constitute covered transactions under Regulation W. Understanding the regulatory treatment of these standard commercial terms is essential for compliance officers and legal teams structuring affiliate service agreements.
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Joseph E. Silvia
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Service contracts between banks and their parent holding companies frequently include indemnification clauses. A common arrangement is for the bank to indemnify its parent for losses caused by the bank’s own negligence or willful misconduct. Does this create a covered transaction?

The answer is no. When a bank indemnifies its parent holding company in a service contract for holding company losses caused by the negligence or willful misconduct of the bank, this does not constitute a covered transaction under Regulation W.

The rationale is that such indemnification clauses are standard commercial terms that reflect the bank’s responsibility for its own actions. The bank is not assuming the affiliate’s risk or extending credit to the affiliate; rather, it is agreeing to make the affiliate whole for damages the bank itself caused. This is more akin to tort liability than to the types of financial transactions Regulation W is designed to restrict.

Under Section 23A, covered transactions include extensions of credit, asset purchases, guarantees, and similar transactions where the bank’s resources are exposed to affiliate risk. An indemnification for the bank’s own misconduct does not fit this framework because the risk originates with the bank, not the affiliate.

DM Tip: When drafting service agreements with affiliates, clearly limit indemnification to losses caused by the bank’s own negligence or willful misconduct. Broader indemnification clauses that cover affiliate losses regardless of fault could be viewed differently and may trigger Regulation W analysis.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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