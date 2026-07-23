Compliance Insights For Broker-Dealers In The Age Of AI

For most broker-dealers, generative AI continues to become more deeply integrated into day-to-day workflows.

On July 13, 2026, Reuters reported that Morgan Stanley will test digital assistants later this summer that will interact with wealth management clients at all hours of the day. The bank already uses AI agents internally to support its financial advisors.

This follows similar moves by Morgan Stanley’s competitors, such as Goldman Sachs, which announced in February its partnership with Anthropic to build agents for trading, transaction accounting, and client onboarding. A KPMG survey conducted this past June found that 51% of banks were already piloting AI agents.

The regulatory framework is struggling to keep up with adoption at such a scale, leaving firms to confront three pressing questions by themselves: Are AI prompts and outputs records that firms should be legally required to retain? What do firms owe customers if their data were to touch a third-party AI model? And what should an AI-use policy actually say?

Read the full article on the Duane Morris Artificial Intelligence Blog.