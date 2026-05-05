ARTICLE
5 May 2026

Fintech Acquires National Bank Charter Through $130 Million Deal

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Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

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Fintechs that have spent years renting balance sheets from partner banks just got a new playbook. On April 29, an online installment lender announced that it had agreed to acquire an Arizona-based national bank...
United States Finance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
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Fintechs that have spent years renting balance sheets from partner banks just got a new playbook. On April 29, an online installment lender announced that it had agreed to acquire an Arizona-based national bank for approximately $130 million, positioning the combined entity under unified supervision by the OCC and the Federal Reserve. 

The target bank holds approximately $1.1 billion in assets and $1 billion in deposits. The acquirer, an online lending platform that connects consumers to community-bank-originated installment loans, said the combination will simplify compliance and risk management by collapsing two regulatory perimeters into one, moving the platform from a bank-partnership model toward direct operation within a national bank structure. The transaction also opens product lanes the fintech could not easily access through partner-bank arrangements alone, including Small Business Administration lending, secured consumer lending, and wealth management.

Putting It Into Practice: The transaction lands in the middle of a broader shift. The OCC received 14 de novo charter applications in 2025, and a bank trade group has reportedly considered litigation challenging the pace of approvals. The combined picture suggests that the OCC's posture toward fintech-bank convergence has loosened compared with the prior administration, and fintechs that have outgrown bank-partnership models are responding. For non-bank lenders and partner banks alike, this deal signals that acquisition is now a viable path, though one that comes with a different set of risks.

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Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
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