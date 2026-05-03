S6:E9 | FINRA Forward And Some New Rulemaking | Compliance In Context (Podcast)

Welcome back to the Compliance In Context podcast! On today’s show, we discuss the FINRA Forward initiative and review some of the recent FINRA rulemaking activity in areas like outside business activities...

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Welcome back to the Compliance In Context podcast! On today’s show, we discuss the FINRA Forward initiative and review some of the recent FINRA rulemaking activity in areas like outside business activities, personal securities transactions, gifts and gratuities, and performance advertising. In our Headlines section, the DOL reinstates the prior fiduciary standard under ERISA and Senator Warren Questions SEC Chair on alleged political interference in enforcement, and finally, we close up today with another installment of Outtakes, where a recent lawsuit filed by a former client against an RIA raises important considerations around appropriate disclosures and applicable standards of care.

Show

Headlines

The U.S. Department of Labor (“DOL”) restored its prior five-part test for determining “fiduciary” status under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (“ERISA”)

Senate Banking Committee Member Elizabeth Warren pressed SEC Chair Paul Atkins to address allegations of political interference in enforcement matters before the agency

Interview with Ed Wegener

What is FINRA Forward?

What does FINRA hope to achieve with the FINRA Forward Initiatives?

What have we seen to-date?

What are the potential benefits?

What are some potential challenges?

What are the key changes in proposed Rule 3290?

What are the key changes for Rule 3220 related to Gifts and Gratuities?

What are the key changes Proposed for Advertising (Performance)?

Outtakes

SEC-registered investment advisor allegedly assured a client that a $10 million bond investment was “guaranteed” before the underlying project collapsed entirely

Quotes

10:55 – “It’s clear that things don’t stay the same. Things change. The way we do business, technology, all of that changes, and it’s important for the rules to keep up with that. As well as show regulators enforce those rules. And so, from time to time, it’s really important to take a look and say, ‘What’s changed?’ and ‘Do we need to realign the rules with those changes?” – Ed Wegener

22:00 – “What you’re going to see is not just much more efficient regulators, which is always good, but more effective regulators. And so it’s important for firms to keep up because what you don’t want is regulators coming in with all this information and data and things that you don’t know about.” – Ed Wegener

22:37 – “There’s an opportunity for a great partnership there, between compliance departments and regulators, and this could be a really good way to do that. And the other thing, too, is all of these things are great. It only takes one big scandal to happen for things to just snap back into a much more reactive mode. So that’s one of the things the industry’s got to keep their eye on the ball, just make sure we’re keeping things in check, because we want to continue the momentum of all these changes and don’t want to have to take a step back.” – Ed Wegener

26:44 – “Probably the most important change in the proposal is that it would only apply to investment-related outside activities. So non-investment-related outside activities (such as being employed at a ride share company or working in a retail store), those would no longer need to be reported. But on the flipside, investment-related activities (like certain real estate investments, crypto, and digital asset-related activities, things that are investment related) would still fall under the requirements of 3290.” – Ed Wegener

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