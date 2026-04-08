Today's Podcast Episode: A Deep Dive On BNPL Regulation And Other "Hot" Topics With Max Dubin Of The New York DFS

We're pleased to announce that our latest episode of the Consumer Finance Monitor Podcast is now live, and it's one you won't want to miss.

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We’re pleased to announce that our latest episode of the Consumer Finance Monitor Podcast is now live, and it’s one you won’t want to miss.

In this episode, our host Alan Kaplinsky, founder, Chair for 25 years, and now Senior Counsel of our Consumer Financial Services Group, is joined by Max Dubin, Chief of Staff to the Acting Superintendent of Banking at the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS). As a senior leader at one of the most influential state financial regulators in the country, Max offers a rare and insightful look into how DFS is approaching some of the most important issues facing the consumer financial services industry today.

A central focus of the conversation is the Department’s proposed framework for regulating the rapidly evolving “buy-now, pay-later” (BNPL) market (read more about BNPL on our Consumer Finance Monitor blog here.) Max provides valuable context on what DFS is aiming to accomplish and how it is thinking about balancing innovation with consumer protection. Among other points, he explains that the DFS is seeking to craft a regulatory approach that reflects how BNPL products actually function in today’s marketplace, while also ensuring that consumers receive clear disclosures and are adequately protected from potential risks.

We also cover a wide range of additional “hot” topics at DFS, including DFS regulatory, supervisory and enforcement priorities, emerging consumer protection concerns, the DFS’ approach to fintech innovation and partnerships, crypto licensure and regulation, New York Governor Hochul’s budget priorities, which includes reforms of the insurance industry to make it more affordable, coordination with other state and federal regulators, and what industry participants should expect from DFS in the months ahead.

This episode offers practical insights for banks, nonbanks, fintech companies, and their counsel, particularly those focused on compliance, product development, and regulatory strategy. Max’s candid and thoughtful perspectives provide a valuable window into the thinking of DFS at a time when state-level regulation is playing an increasingly prominent role.

We hope you enjoy the conversation. This is the second of our 3-part series focused on agencies in New York City and State which have a major impact on banks and non-banks who do business with New York City and State residents. On February 12, we released a podcast show, hosted by Alan Kaplinsky, featuring Jane Azia, Chief of the Bureau of Consumer Frauds and Protection and Alec Webley, Assistant Attorney General of the New York Attorney General’s Office. Among other things, Jane and Alec discussed the New York FAIR Business Practices Act which expanded the scope of New York’s consumer protection law to cover unfair and abusive acts and practices as well as deceptive acts and practices.

Very soon, we will be releasing Part 3 of the series which will be a conversation between Alan and Commissioner Sam Levine, the head of the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.

Consumer Finance Monitor is hosted by Alan Kaplinsky, Senior Counsel at Ballard Spahr, and the founder and former chair of the firm’s Consumer Financial Services Group. We encourage listeners to subscribe to the podcast on their preferred platform for weekly insights into developments in the consumer finance industry.

To listen to this episode, click here.

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