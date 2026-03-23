CFPB Supervision Reset? What Banks And Non-Banks Should Know About The Emerging Examination Landscape (Podcast)

On today’s episode of the Consumer Finance Monitor Podcast our host, Alan Kaplinsky, discusses the rapidly evolving landscape of federal financial supervision with Sherra Brown...

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On today’s episode of the Consumer Finance Monitor Podcast our host, Alan Kaplinsky, discusses the rapidly evolving landscape of federal financial supervision with Sherra Brown, Head of Regulatory Research and Analysis for the Americas at Vixio Regulatory Intelligence. Our conversation focuses on what may be a fundamental shift in supervisory practices at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the implications of parallel changes at the federal banking agencies.

Recent reports suggest that the CFPB may dramatically scale back its supervisory program—potentially reducing the number of examinations from roughly 600 annually to about 70, conducting examinations entirely virtually, narrowing the scope of reviews, and even Introducing a so-called “humility pledge” for examiners. If implemented, these developments would represent a significant departure from the Bureau’s prior supervisory posture.

At the same time, the federal prudential banking regulators—the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and Federal Reserve Board—are moving toward a more risk-focused examination model, eliminating “reputation risk” as a supervisory category and signaling a broader effort to reduce regulatory burden.

Below are several key themes from our discussion.

Possible Structural Changes to CFPB Supervision

Sherra and Alan discussed reports that the CFPB could significantly reduce the scope and frequency of its supervisory examinations. The Bureau may move toward a model involving:

Fully virtual examinations A dramatically smaller number of exams each year Narrower, risk-focused review areas Greater reliance on institutions’ internal compliance testing

The shift could also reflect staffing reductions and broader policy priorities under the current administration.

While virtual examinations are not new, as they were widely used during the COVID-19 pandemic, the potential reduction in exam scope and volume would mark a major change. As Sherra noted, a narrower supervisory footprint raises an important question: is the Bureau fundamentally redesigning its supervisory model or simply doing the minimum necessary while its future remains uncertain?

What a Virtual Examination Looks Like

For institutions that have not experienced a virtual exam, the process is procedurally similar to traditional on-site supervision. Institutions typically receive a document request list and must provide materials electronically. Interviews and meetings with examiners occur via videoconference.

However, the key difference is relational. Virtual supervision makes it harder for examiners and institutions to build the working relationships that often facilitate dialogue and clarification during an on-site review. Data integrity, document accessibility, and centralized record management become even more important in a virtual environment.

Likely Areas of CFPB Focus

Although the Bureau has not yet clearly identified which institutions will be examined, Sherra suggested that the focus will likely be on large banks rather than non-bank entities.

She also noted that several areas historically emphasized by the CFPB appear unlikely to receive the same attention going forward. For example, the Bureau has backed away from certain fair-lending theories such as disparate impact.

One area that appears likely to remain a priority is protections for service members, including compliance with the Military Lending Act.

Prudential Regulators: A Parallel Shift

While the CFPB’s future direction remains uncertain, the prudential regulators have continued their examination programs.

One of the most notable developments is the elimination of “reputation risk” as a supervisory category. The OCC has already removed it from examination practices, and both the FDIC and Federal Reserve have indicated similar intentions.

Historically, reputation risk sometimes served as a catch-all category allowing regulators to pressure institutions even when no specific legal violation was identified. Its removal is part of a broader effort to focus supervision on clearly defined financial, operational, and compliance risks.

At the same time, regulators appear to be tailoring examination intensity more carefully based on institutional size and risk profile, potentially reducing the burden on community banks.

Compliance Should Not Be Relaxed

Despite the apparent reduction in federal supervisory activity, Sherra emphasized that institutions should not weaken their compliance management systems.

Several factors make continued vigilance essential:

State attorneys general remain active in consumer protection enforcement. Private litigation risk persists. Future administrations could revive aggressive federal supervision, potentially accompanied by look-back reviews.

Strong documentation, robust complaint management processes, and clear audit trails remain essential.

The Growing Role of States

Another important theme from our discussion is the expanding role of state enforcement.

Several states, including New York, California, and Massachusetts, have signaled their intention to fill any perceived gaps left by reduced federal oversight. State regulators and attorneys general continue to focus on issues such as fair lending, consumer protection violations, and deceptive practices.

Accordingly, institutions operating nationally must consider not only federal expectations but also evolving state regulatory priorities.

Five Practical Takeaways

Five key takeaways for financial institutions navigating this changing supervisory environment are:

Fewer examinations do not mean less regulatory risk. Complaint management and data analytics will become increasingly important. Documentation discipline is even more critical in a virtual examination environment. Institutions should not weaken their compliance management systems. Board and senior management oversight remain essential.

In short, while federal supervision may be evolving, the fundamental expectations for sound compliance and risk management remain unchanged.

Listeners can access the full discussion on the Consumer Finance Monitor Podcast, where Sherra Brown provides valuable insight into what may be one of the most significant shifts in federal financial supervision in recent years.

Consumer Finance Monitor is hosted by Alan Kaplinsky, Senior Counsel at Ballard Spahr, and the founder and former chair of the firm's Consumer Financial Services Group. We encourage listeners to subscribe to the podcast on their preferred platform for weekly insights into developments in the consumer finance industry.

A transcript of the recording will be available soon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.