CFPB Signals Sharp Reduction In Oversight Amid Shift To Virtual Exams

According to news reports, on January 29, senior officials at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced internally that the agency will significantly reduce its supervisory examinations and conduct all reviews virtually. The changes affect banks, fintech companies, debt collectors, consumer reporting agencies, and other entities supervised under the Dodd-Frank Act.

According to reporting on the internal meeting, the Bureau expects to conduct fewer than 70 examinations in 2026, a substantial decline from prior years when it averaged hundreds of supervisory events annually. All examinations will reportedly be performed remotely, rather than through onsite reviews. Supervisors are expected to begin scoping examinations in the coming weeks, with reviews anticipated to resume in the second quarter.

A CFPB spokesperson stated publicly that the agency is performing its statutory duties, but no formal press release or supervisory bulletin has been issued detailing the operational changes.

Putting It Into Practice: The anticipated reduction in examination volume and shift to an all-virtual model represent a meaningful change in supervisory approach, but not a withdrawal from oversight. Institutions should prepare for more limited, document-driven reviews and ensure that remote exam readiness protocols, data organization, and internal response teams are updated accordingly.

