Senator Warren Presses CFPB Acting Director Over Credit Card Fees And Agency Retrenchment

Senator Elizabeth Warren has sent a sharply worded letter to CFPB Acting Director Russell Vought that crystallizes an unusual moment in consumer financial services regulation: a populist-sounding call from President Trump to cap credit card interest rates at 10 percent, paired with what Warren characterizes as a deliberate dismantling of the very agency that would be central to implementing any such reform.

The letter, dated January 23, 2026, is less a routine oversight inquiry than a public challenge. Warren accuses Vought of undermining President Trump's stated goal of making credit cards more affordable and frames the issue bluntly: either the President is not serious about the proposal, or the Acting Director is disregarding presidential direction.

The Backdrop: Record APRs and Consumer Stress

Warren anchors her argument in recent CFPB and Federal Reserve data showing sustained pressure on credit card borrowers. According to the CFPB's December 2025 credit card market report, average APRs have reached their highest levels in at least a decade—25.2 percent for general purpose cards and over 31 percent for private label cards. Consumers paid an estimated $160 billion in credit card interest in 2024, a dramatic increase from just two years earlier, while the share of borrowers making only minimum payments is at its highest level since at least 2015.

The Senator points to a widening spread between the federal funds rate and credit card APRs—16.4 percentage points in 2024—as evidence that pricing is no longer closely tied to default risk. Citing New York Fed research, she asserts that borrowers are paying nearly nine percentage points more than what would be required to cover losses, a claim that underpins her broader argument that current pricing reflects excess profit rather than risk-based lending.

Allegations of CFPB Retrenchment

A central theme of the letter is Warren's contention that the CFPB, under Vought's leadership, has stepped back from supervision and enforcement at precisely the moment when consumers face the greatest strain.

She cites attempted mass firings, directives to halt supervision and examinations, the pausing or dismissal of enforcement actions, and the abandonment of rulemakings—including the Bureau's high-profile effort to cap credit card late fees at $8. Warren claims that these actions have put more than $360 million in consumer redress at risk and left credit card issuers with "free rein" to engage in abusive practices.

Whether one agrees with that characterization or not (and we strenuously disagree with her), the letter underscores a stark philosophical divide over the CFPB's mission: aggressive market intervention versus regulatory restraint.

A Regulatory Agenda in Waiting

Perhaps the most consequential portion of the letter is Warren's detailed roadmap for CFPB action—effectively a blueprint for what an empowered Bureau could do even absent new legislation capping interest rates or the enactment of the Credit Card Competition Act (the "CCCA") which Trump has also recently supported. (The CCCA is a bipartisan bill (S.1838) aimed at reducing credit card swipe fees by requiring large financial institutions (over $100 billion in assets) to enable at least two, often unaffiliated, networks for transaction routing, only one of which can be MasterCard or Visa.)

Among her demands:

Reinstating the $8 late fee cap or, at a minimum, eliminating the long-standing safe harbor that allows issuers to charge inflation-adjusted fees without demonstrating cost justification.

Regulating deferred interest promotions, which she labels deceptive because they often impose retroactive interest on balances consumers believed were interest-free.

Resuming examinations under TILA and the CARD Act, particularly the requirement that issuers periodically reassess whether penalty APRs should be reduced.

Reviving oversight of credit card rewards programs, including potential rulemaking to prevent post-hoc devaluation of points.

Restarting complaint processing and investigations, as credit card complaints rose sharply in 2025 while CFPB staff allegedly remained sidelined.

These proposals go well beyond interest rate caps and would, if implemented, materially affect pricing, disclosures, rewards structures, and compliance operations across the industry.

The Political and Practical Reality

The letter highlights a tension that is likely to persist throughout 2026 and beyond. A statutory cap on credit card interest rates would face substantial legal, economic, and political hurdles, regardless of presidential rhetoric. The enactment of the CCCA will not ensure that any reduction in the amount of credit card issuers swipe fees will be passed along by merchants to consumers in the form of lower prices for goods and services. At the same time, Warren's letter signals that Democrats on Capitol Hill view the CFPB as the primary vehicle for near-term action on credit card costs—and that they will continue to scrutinize any effort to scale back the agency's role.

For banks and card issuers, the immediate takeaway is not that a 10 percent APR cap is imminent, but that credit card pricing, fees, and rewards remain squarely in the political crosshairs. Even if the CFPB's current leadership maintains a lighter supervisory touch, the policy pendulum could swing quickly, particularly after the next election or a change in Bureau leadership.

In that sense, Warren's letter functions less as a demand for immediate action and more as a marker: a detailed record of what critics believe the CFPB should be doing, ready to be dusted off if and when the agency's direction changes.

