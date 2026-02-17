ARTICLE
17 February 2026

SDNY US Attorney Clayton Cautions Enforcement Activity Could Be Coming To Prediction Markets

KM
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Contributor

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP logo
Katten is a firm of first choice for clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services globally. Our nationally and internationally recognized practices include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth.
Explore Firm Details
Prediction markets have drawn increased attention from both market participants and regulatory bodies, as trading volumes on these platforms have reached new highs.
United States Finance and Banking
Carl E. Kennedy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Prediction markets have drawn increased attention from both market participants and regulatory bodies, as trading volumes on these platforms have reached new highs. One regulator recently made statements about these markets, prompting some to pay close attention to possible enforcement activity in this space.

In particular, US Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York recently addressed the evolving landscape of prediction markets during his speech at the Securities Enforcement Forum in New York on February 5. A former SEC Chairman during the first Trump administration, Clayton highlighted the importance of determining the applicable legal framework for these markets, drawing parallels between certain prediction market contracts and more conventional financial instruments such as put options.

One of Clayton's statements drew the most interest. During his speech, he remarked that an event contract paying out if a stock falls below a certain price could closely resemble a derivative product, raising questions about its classification under federal securities law. His comments underscore regulators' ongoing efforts to clarify the boundaries and obligations for market participants as prediction markets continue to expand.

You can find coverage on Clayton's remarks by clicking here: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-02-05/wall-street-s-top-cop-expects-enforcement-on-prediction-markets

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Carl E. Kennedy
Carl E. Kennedy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More