Progressive State Leaders Committee Chooses Chopra To Lead Working Group

The Progressive State Leaders Committee has tapped former CFPB Director Rohit Chopra to head a new Consumer Protection and Affordability Working Group.

The Progressive State Leaders Committee has tapped former CFPB Director Rohit Chopra to head a new Consumer Protection and Affordability Working Group. The Group is the 501(c) (4) affiliate of the Democratic Attorneys General Association.

“As part of its greater effort to tackle unfair and anticompetitive practices that drive up the cost of living and to protect consumers by filling essential gaps created by the enforcement failures of the Trump administration, the Consumer Protection and Affordability Working Group's main priorities will be to promote a fair economy, make life more affordable for Americans, protect people's personal data, and defend consumers from online abuses,” the committee said, in announcing the choice. “The working group will develop strategies and toolkits around potential nationwide initiatives on health care, technology, and financial services.”

In addition to serving as CFPB Director during the Biden Administration, Chopra served as an FTC Commissioner from 2018 to 2021.

“At a time when technology is quickly advancing with the rise of AI and the cost of living is skyrocketing, it is crucial that attorneys general take steps to address these emerging issues, and the establishment of this group will help us engage more effectively in this new landscape,” said Sean Rankin, president of the PSLC.

“As Americans face an onslaught of price hikes and fees, state attorneys general are tackling today's cost-of-living crisis by implementing policies that help families and businesses that play by the rules,” Chopra said, in discussing the effort he will lead. “And as new technologies seek to reshape our everyday lives, state attorneys general will play a key role by investigating consumer abuses and blocking anticompetitive practices. I'm looking forward to teaming up again with state attorneys general, whose voices and actions are pivotal in this moment.”

