ARTICLE
24 November 2025

CFPB Proposes Revisions To Regulation B's Small Business Lending Rule Under Section 1071

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On November 13, the CFPB issued a proposed rule to amend Regulation B's 2023 small business lending rule implementing section 1071 of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act.
United States Finance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton are most popular:
  • within Compliance topic(s)

On November 13, the CFPB issued a proposed rule to amend Regulation B's 2023 small business lending rule implementing section 1071 of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act.The proposal would revise the scope of covered transactions, redefine which institutions are subject to reporting, modify several data fields, and adjust compliance timelines.

The Bureau explained that the proposal is intended to refine the 2023 small business lending rule issued under section 1071 (previously discussed here and here) by narrowing early reporting obligations and adjusting key definitions and data elements. It stated that these revisions are designed to align the 1071 framework with a phased implementation strategy and provide additional clarity for institutions preparing for compliance.

The proposal would make several key changes to the small business lending rule, including:

  • Revised small business definition. The proposal changes the "small business" definition from gross annual revenue of $5 million or less to $1 million or less, with future inflation adjustments in $100,000 increments every five years starting in 2035.
  • Concentrating reporting obligations on higher volume lenders.The Bureau raised the origination threshold from 100 to 1,000 covered credit transactions for each of two consecutive years.
  • Focusing coverage on core lending products.Coverage would be limited to traditional small business loans, lines of credit, and credit cards, while revenue-based financing such as merchant cash advances, and small dollar loans are excluded.Agricultural lending is also excluded, with the Bureau citing unique collateral, underwriting, and overlapping regulatory data submission requirements.
  • Refining small business definitions and demographic data requirements.The rule removed several discretionary data points and streamlined demographic reporting by adjusting ownership and sex fields and removing LGBTQI-owned business status, along with reducing prescriptive language tied to discouragement concerns during demographic collection.
  • Centralizing compliance timelines and creating an error safe harbor. A single compliance date of January 1, 2028 would apply to all covered institutions, accompanied by a bona fide error provision for institutions that maintain reasonable controls yet still encounter inadvertent reporting inaccuracies.

Putting It Into Practice:The proposed rule is open for comment for 30 days after publication in theFederal Register. However, just this week the CFPB filed a noticewith the D.C. Circuit that it is set to run out of funds by the end of the year.How the CFPB will be able to follow through with the rule's implementation timeline remains to be seen. Financial institutions should review how the proposed adjustments align with ongoing implementation work and remain ready to recalibrate timelines and data strategies as the rulemaking progresses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More