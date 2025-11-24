In-Plan Annuities: Meeting The Demand For Guaranteed Retirement Income

Tamseel Butt’s articles from Alvarez & Marsal are most popular:

Americans are deeply concerned about their financial futures—and our recent research highlights the urgency of addressing retirement income security.

In a recent survey of retirement plan participants aged 40–60, a top concern emerged: the fear of outliving retirement savings. Many ask:

"What happens if I run out of money in retirement?"

Employees want guaranteed lifetime income though in-plan annuities, but adoption is slow due to"

Plan Sponsor Adoption Participant Education and Benefit Communication Product Complexity Capital Intensity Distribution and Sales Challenges

Carriers that can offer simple, flexible, and portable in-plan annuities—and effectively communicate their value—are best positioned for adoption among both plan sponsors and participants. But while the goal is simplicity, the path requires significant innovation in product design, distribution, and operations. The opportunity is real.

Now it's a matter of execution.

Originally published 18 November 2025

