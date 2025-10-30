Court Dishes Out Legal Defeat To USDA In Democratic AG SNAP Funding Fight

- with readers working within the Insurance industries
- A group of 20 Democratic AGs and the Governor of Kentucky obtained a preliminary injunction barring the U.S. Department of Agriculture from withholding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding during ongoing litigation over USDA's demand that states disclose information from SNAP records about applicants and recipients. USDA had notified states that it would withhold significant SNAP funds from any state that failed to comply with its data-sharing requirement.
- In its order granting the preliminary injunction, the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California found that the plaintiff states had demonstrated: a likelihood of success on the merits of their claim that USDA's data-sharing demand and threatened disallowance of funding violated the SNAP Act; that they were likely to incur irreparable harm if SNAP funds were withheld; and that the balance of hardships and the public interest favored injunctive relief.
- We previously covered the filing of the complaint and the court's issuance of a temporary restraining order against USDA.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.