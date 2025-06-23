ARTICLE
23 June 2025

Maine Enacts Ban On Reporting Medical Debt To Credit Bureaus

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On June 9, Maine Governor Janet Mills signed into law LD558, which prohibits the reporting of medical debt to consumer reporting agencies.
United States Maine Finance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal and Mehul Madia
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On June 9, Maine Governor Janet Mills signed into law LD558, which prohibits the reporting of medical debt to consumer reporting agencies. The law bars medical creditors, debt collectors, and debt buyers from furnishing information about medical debt to credit bureaus, regardless of payment status or consumer repayment activity.

The new statute amends the Maine Fair Credit Reporting Act by replacing the term "medical expenses" with "medical debt" and eliminating carveouts that had previously allowed reporting in limited situations.

Putting It Into Practice: Maine's statute comes just weeks after the CFPB formally withdrew its proposed rule that would have barred medical debt reporting nationwide (previously discussed here), and follows Vermont's law that banned medical debt in consumer reporting statewide (previously discussed here). Companies operating in other jurisdictions should expect the trend to continue and plan accordingly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More