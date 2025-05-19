ARTICLE
19 May 2025

President Trump Signs Resolution Nullifying CFPB Overdraft Fee Rule

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On May 9, President Trump signed a Congressional Review Act resolution repealing the CFPB's final rule restricting overdraft fees at large financial institutions.
United States Finance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Listen to this post

On May 9, President Trump signed a Congressional Review Act resolution repealing the CFPB's final rule restricting overdraft fees at large financial institutions. The rule, originally finalized under the Biden administration, would have imposed new limits on overdraft fees charged by banks with over $10 billion in assets.

The repealed rule, which was set to take effect on October 1, 2025, would have capped overdraft fees at $5 unless banks could demonstrate actual cost justification or treat overdraft coverage as a credit product under the Truth in Lending Act.

Putting It Into Practice: The CFPB's overdraft rule is now void, and the Bureau is barred from issuing a substantially similar regulation in the future under the Congressional Review Act. While large depository institutions are no longer subject to federal overdraft fee caps, they should remain attentive to state-level regulatory activity concerning fees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More