ARTICLE
13 May 2025

CFPB Orders Defunct Debt-Relief Company To Pay $43 Million For Alleged Student Loan Abuses

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On May 1, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois ordered the former owner of a now-defunct debt-relief company to pay over $43 million in restitution and penalties.
United States Finance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Beineng Zhang
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Listen to this post

On May 1, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois ordered the former owner of a now-defunct debt-relief company to pay over $43 million in restitution and penalties. The order resolves a lawsuit filed by the CFPB in 2020 alleging violations of the Consumer Financial Protection Act (CFPA) and the Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR).

The CFPB alleged that the company engaged in deceptive conduct and unlawful billing practices in violation of both statutes. Specifically, the Bureau alleged that the company:

  • Charged illegal advance fees. The company collected fees from consumers before performing any debt-relief services, in violation of the TSR.
  • Deceived student loan borrowers. The company misrepresented its ability to secure loan forgiveness or reduced payments and to improve credit scores, constituting deceptive practices under the CFPA.
  • Failed to provide required disclosures. The company did not clearly inform consumers of material terms, including the true cost, scope, and limitations of its services.

The company was dissolved before the lawsuit was filed and never appeared in the case and a default judgment was entered against it in 2022. On January 10, 2025, the court granted summary judgment against the company's former owner, finding him personally liable for the company's conduct. The May 1 order directs him to pay approximately $2.1 million in restitution based on net revenues, and a $41.1 million civil penalty.

Putting It Into Practice: Despite the continued uncertainty surrounding the CFPB's future role in consumer protection, UDAAP enforcement remains a priority for both federal and state agencies, particularly in matters affecting financially vulnerable consumers (previously discussed here and here). Financial institutions can expect UDAAP enforcement to continue regardless of the result of the ongoing litigation regarding the future of the CFPB (previously discussed here).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Beineng Zhang
Beineng Zhang
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More