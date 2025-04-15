ARTICLE
15 April 2025

Private Equity Pulse: Today's Notable Trends

R
Riveron

Contributor

Riveron logo

Over the past two years, a few clear trends have emerged across the private equity landscape.
United States Finance and Banking
Nate Heeren

First, sponsors are front-loading value creation activities—both in identifying opportunities and driving early implementation of potential changes. The goal: accelerate impact early in the hold period to maximize value, limit late-stage surprises, and position well for expeditious exit opportunities.

Second, there's a renewed focus on performance visibility, specifically related to liquidity and working capital. Sponsors are investing in people, processes, and technology to strengthen FP&A capabilities and improve real-time decision-making.

Finally, we're seeing an increasing number of sponsors building formal operating capabilities internally to better support the aforementioned efforts across their portfolios. While these functions have traditionally been more common in bulge bracket funds, the concept is quickly expanding across middle market funds as well.

In a market defined by unwavering enterprise value expectations—despite macro headwinds—these trends reflect a broader need for organic growth amid lower deal volumes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nate Heeren
Nate Heeren
