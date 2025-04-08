ARTICLE
8 April 2025

Pryor Cashman Represents Emigrant Bank In $25 Million Loan Transaction

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

United States Finance and Banking
Ronald B. Kremnitzer,Ari L. Tran, and Ben Gleitman
Pryor Cashman represented longtime client Emigrant Bank in connection with the closing of a $25 million note financing made to a private lender. The loan will be used to fund the refinance of existing debt at a multi-family loft-style apartment complex located in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

This transaction highlights Emigrant Bank's continued commitment to strategic real estate financing and showcases Pryor Cashman's expertise in handling complex lending transactions in the real estate sector.

Emigrant Bank was represented by Pryor Cashman Partners Ronald Kremnitzer and Ari Tran, along with Associate Ben Gleitman, all members of the firm's nationally recognized Real Estate Group.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ronald B. Kremnitzer
Ronald B. Kremnitzer
Photo of Ari L. Tran
Ari L. Tran
Photo of Ben Gleitman
Ben Gleitman
