FTC Alleges Fintech Cleo AI Deceived Consumers

On March 27, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit and proposed settlement order resolving claims against Cleo AI, a fintech that operates a personal finance mobile banking application through which it offers consumers instant or same-day cash advances. The FTC alleges that Cleo deceived consumers about how much money they could get and how fast that money could be available, and that Cleo made it difficult for consumers to cancel its subscription service.

Pointing to those allegations, the FTC alleges Cleo (1) violated Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act (FTC Act) by misrepresenting that consumers would receive—or would be likely to receive—a specific cash advance amount "today" or "instantly" and (2) violated the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act (ROSCA) by failing to conspicuously disclose all material transaction terms before obtaining consumers' billing information and by failing to provide simple mechanisms to stop recurring charges.

"Cleo misled consumers with promises of fast money, but consumers found they received much less than the advertised hundreds of dollars promised, had to pay more for same day delivery, and then had difficulty canceling," said Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection.

The FTC cites to consumer complaints in support of its action against Cleo, including one stating: "There's no other way for me to say it. I need my money right now to pay my rent. I have no other option I can't wait 3 days. I can't wait 1 day I need it now. I would never have used Cleo if I would have thought I would ever be in this situation."

The FTC's Allegations

In its complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the FTC alleges that Cleo violated Section 5 of the FTC Act by:

"Up To" Claims. Advertising that its customers would receive "up to $250 in cash advances," and then, only afterthe consumer subscribes to a plan and Cleo sets the payment date for the subscription, is the consumer informed of the cash advance amount they can actually receive. For "almost all consumers, that amount is much lower than the amount promised in Cleo's ads."

Undisclosed Fees. Advertising that its customers would obtain cash advances "today" or "instantly," when Cleo actually charges an "express fee"—sometimes disclosed in a footnote—of $3.99 to get the cash same-day, and, even then, the cash may not arrive until the next day.

In addition, the FTC's complaint alleges that Cleo violated Section 4 of ROSCA by:

Inadequate Disclosures. Failing to clearly and conspicuously disclose all material terms before obtaining customers' billing information.

Inadequate Cancellation Mechanisms. Failing to permit consumers with an outstanding cash advance to cancel their subscriptions through the app.

Proposed Consent Agreement

The FTC's proposed consent order would be in effect for 10 years and require that Cleo pay $17 million to provide refunds to consumers harmed by the company's practices. The consent order would restrict Cleo from misleading consumers about material terms of its advances and require that it obtain consumers' express, informed consent before imposing charges. More specifically, the consent order:

Prohibits Cleo from misrepresenting the amount of funds available to a consumer, when funds will be available, any applicable fees (including the nature, purpose, amount, or use of a fee), consumers' ability to cancel charges, or the terms of any negative option feature.

Requires Cleo to clearly and conspicuously disclose, prior to obtaining the consumer's billing information, all material terms, including any charges after a trial period ends, when a consumer must act to prevent charges, the amount the consumer will be charged unless steps are taken to prevent the charge, and information for consumers to find the simple cancellation mechanism.

Requires Cleo provide a simple mechanism for a consumer to cancel the negative option feature, avoid being charged, and immediately stop recurring charges. Such cancellation method must be through the same medium the consumer used to consent to the negative option feature.

The Commission voted 2-0 to issue the Cleo complaint and accept the proposed consent agreement.

Takeaways

The FTC has increased enforcement activities for negative options, such as last year's enforcement action against Dave, Inc., another cash advance fintech company, which we wrote about previously. This attention on negative options, and consumers' ability to easily cancel negative options, may provide insight into the FTC's regulatory agenda, given that the remainder of its Click-to-Cancel Rule takes effect on May 14, 2025.

The FTC recently filed a brief in defense of its Click-to-Cancel Rule, vigorously defending the FTC's rulemaking against trade association challenges consolidated in the Eighth Circuit. The FTC's brief puts an end to speculation that the Commission may rethink or roll back the rule given the recent administration change and shifts in FTC leadership.

Businesses should be preparing to adopt changes to implement the Click-to-Cancel Rule, to the extent not already in process. The FTC's complaint against Cleo should also serve as a reminder that businesses that employ "up to" claims, complex fee structures, or negative option offers should be careful to monitor their conduct in light of developments within the FTC and the other federal and state agencies that police advertising and marketing practices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.