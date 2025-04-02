CFPB Moves To Vacate Redlining Settlement Against Illinois-based Mortgage Lender

On March 26, the CFPB filed a motion to vacate its recent settlement against an Illinois-based mortgage lender accused of engaging in discriminatory marketing practices in violation of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) and the Consumer Financial Protection Act (CFPA). The lawsuit, initially filed in 2020, alleged that the lender's public radio advertisements and commentary discouraged prospective applicants in majority- and minority- Black neighborhoods from applying for mortgage loans.

In its original complaint, the CFPB claimed the mortgage lender had violated fair lending laws by making repeated on-air statements that allegedly discouraged individuals in certain predominantly minority neighborhoods from seeking credit, and by failing to market its services in a manner that would affirmatively reach those communities. According to the CFPB, this conduct constituted unlawful discouragement under the ECOA and CFPA, even where no formal credit application had been submitted. That decision was challenged on appeal and later upheld by the 7th Circuit which found that ECOA also applies to prospective applicants. After losing on appeal, the lender settled the action for $105,000.

Acting Director Russel Vought explained in a March 26 press release that the CFPB "abused its power, unfairly tagged the lender as racist with "zero evidence", and spent years persecuting and extorting the lender "all to further the goal of mandating DEI in lending via their regulations by enforcement tactics."

Putting It Into Practice: The CFPB's order is the latest example of the Bureau reversing course on enforcement actions initiated under the previous administration (previously discussed here and here). This is the rare instance of a federal regulator ripping up an action that was already settled. Perhaps even more noteworthy, the lawsuit against the mortgage lender was filed under the first Trump administration.

