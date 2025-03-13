ARTICLE
13 March 2025

Establishment Of The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve And United States Digital Asset Stockpile

United States Finance and Banking
The Secretary of the Treasury shall establish an office to administer and maintain control of custodial accounts collectively known as the "United States Digital Asset Stockpile," capitalized with all digital assets owned by the Department of the Treasury, other than BTC, that were finally forfeited as part of criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings. Within 30 days of the date of this order, the head of each agency shall provide the Secretary of the Treasury and the President's Working Group on Digital Asset Markets with a full accounting of all Government Digital Assets in such agency's possession, including any information regarding the custodial accounts in which such Government Digital Assets are currently held that would be necessary to facilitate a transfer of the Government Digital Assets to the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve or the United States Digital Asset Stockpile.

