2025 Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS) Post Conference Wrap-Up

Ankura was represented at the 2025 Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS) Conference and Training from February 11 to 14 in Atlanta, Georgia.

This year's conference and the NMLS Ombudsman Meeting focused heavily on NMLS modernization efforts. At the meeting, Ankura's Trish Lagodzinski and Jake Hines proposed enhancements to the NMLS Checklist Compiler and streamlining regulatory communications in NMLS—both of which (and more) are on the modernization agenda. Industry participants included those from mortgage, state licensing, money services business, consumer finance, debt, federal registry, and surety sectors.

AI in Financial Services was the most popular session at the conference, featuring Jake Hines of Ankura discussing AI in financial services and compliance alongside AI experts and industry leaders. Jake provided a unique perspective on how consultancy firms like Ankura can assist in implementing responsible AI in financial businesses as the landscape continues to evolve rapidly. With over 300 attendees and standing room only, it became the most attended session in NMLS conference history!

The conference saw a historic turnout of over 800 regulators and industry leaders, providing attendees an unprecedented chance to connect with peers, regulators, and industry partners. The industry had an invaluable opportunity to discuss the latest trends in licensing and supervision face-to-face with regulators. Other breakout sessions addressed hot topics such as policy shifts, legislative changes, and the expanding impact of the 2024 presidential election on federal nonbank policy.

The Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS) hosted training sessions on NMLS basics, usability testing, and enhancements to user experiences. Sessions also helped users prepare for current and upcoming changes in individual licensing and training resources. Additional sessions targeted cybersecurity and compliance challenges, BSA/AML reviews, call reports, and bank relationships for MSBs.

Overall, #NMLS2025 was a comprehensive platform for both the industry and regulators to share knowledge, address challenges, and discuss exciting future developments in the NMLS ecosystem!

