ARTICLE
25 February 2025

Second Circuit Upholds Reverse Redlining Verdict Against Mortgage Lender

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On February 14, a divided Second Circuit panel upheld a 2016 jury verdict which found that a mortgage lender violated, among other laws, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act ("ECOA")...
United States Finance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Brandon Mohamad
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Listen to this post

On February 14, a divided Second Circuit panel upheld a 2016 jury verdict which found that a mortgage lender violated, among other laws, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act ("ECOA") by engaging in "reverse redlining" when it allegedly targeted Black and Latino homeowners with predatory loans.

The majority held that the district court did not abuse its discretion by applying equitable tolling to the plaintiff's claims, and rejected the mortgage lender's argument that the statute of limitations began running at loan origination. Instead, the statute of limitations began to run when the plaintiffs discovered that they were the alleged victims of discrimination in connection with their predatory loans.

The majority also rejected the mortgage lender's challenges to the district court's jury instructions finding they sufficiently conveyed the requirement for proving disparate impact.

Putting It Into Practice: While we will likely see a pullback in ECOA enforcement under the Trump administration, financial institutions are reminded that many statutes, including ECOA, have an independent right of action. As such, we expect the plaintiffs' bar to continue to remain busy in bringing lawsuits. Accordingly, lenders should continue to review their own fair lending protocols to ensure they maintain appropriate compliance practices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Brandon Mohamad
Brandon Mohamad
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More