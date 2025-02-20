ARTICLE
20 February 2025

FINRA's Probe Raises Constitutional Questions Amid Growing Scrutiny Of Regulatory Power

A new lawsuit against the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) highlights growing tensions between regulatory enforcement and constitutional protections. On February 15, Francis G. Smith of FGS Financial Inc. filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleging that FINRA violated his due process rights. The lawsuit claims that during a probe into his continuing education compliance, FINRA demanded sworn testimony and warned Smith he could face expulsion from the securities industry if he asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Context: Rising Challenges to Regulatory Authority

This lawsuit follows closely on the heels of Preston v. SEC in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona which challenges the authority of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to regulate outside business activities of employees through its oversight of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) rules. The case, Preston v. SEC, No. 2:24-cv-03396, raises significant constitutional and administrative law questions.

The Key Issue: Self-Regulation vs. Constitutional Rights

At the heart of Smith's complaint is a constitutional dilemma: Can a private self-regulatory organization like FINRA compel testimony under the threat of professional banishment without violating due process? Although FINRA is not a government agency, its ability to bar individuals from the securities industry effectively controls careers and raises questions about procedural fairness.

What's at Stake: Implications for the Financial Industry

The outcome of this case could carry significant consequences. If the court finds that FINRA's actions are coercive and unconstitutional, it may force the self-regulator to reexamine its investigative tactics. On the other hand, a ruling favoring FINRA could reinforce the broad authority of self-regulatory organizations, potentially raising concerns about the erosion of constitutional protections within regulated industries.

A Moment for Reflection: Balancing Enforcement with Fairness

As this case unfolds, it is a reminder that effective regulation and constitutional protections are not mutually exclusive. Self-regulation plays a critical role in maintaining market integrity, but it must be exercised within the bounds of fairness and due process.

At Anderson P.C., we will monitor this case closely, as its resolution may shape the future landscape of regulatory enforcement and the balance between regulatory authority and individual rights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

