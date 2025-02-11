ARTICLE
11 February 2025

CFPB Orders Money Exchange Company To Pay $2.5 Million Over Remittance Practices

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On January 30, 2025, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced that it had entered into a consent order with an international remittance company regarding the company's use of deceptive advertising...
United States Finance and Banking
Julia Stamper

On January 30, 2025, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced that it had entered into a consent order with an international remittance company regarding the company's use of deceptive advertising for fee amounts and failure to properly disclose applicable fees, in violation of both the Consumer Financial Protection Act (CFPA) and the Electronic Fund Transfer Act (EFTA).

According to the CFPB, the UK based company engaged in deceptive advertising to its US customers. First, the company sent out mass advertisements stating that 80% of its customers would pay lower ATM and other fees but failed to advertise that few, if any, of those customers were in the United States. Further, the CFPB alleged that despite leading US customers to believe they were eligible for two free withdrawals of up to $200 each, the company only allowed US customers two free withdraws of $100 each.

The CFPB further alleged that the company failed to disclose applicable fees to customers, such as failing to disclose fees for using a credit card to fund a transfer and failing to disclose exchange rates. Finally, the CFPB accused the company of failing to refund fees when funds were not available to the recipient in the set amount of time.

Pursuant to the consent order, the company agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $2.025 million and to pay an additional $450,000 for the purpose of providing redress to affected consumers.

The post CFPB Orders Money Exchange Company to Pay $2.5 Million Over Remittance Practices appeared first on Consumer Finance Insights (CFI).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Julia Stamper
Julia Stamper
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More