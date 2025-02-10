ARTICLE
10 February 2025

'Smart Contracts' Ruling Forces A Blockchain Development Rethink

KM
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Contributor

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP logo
Katten is a firm of first choice for clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services globally. Our nationally and internationally recognized practices include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth.
Explore Firm Details
The article looks at the recent decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in the case of Van Loon v. US Treasury and its significant implications...
United States Finance and Banking
Daniel J. Davis and Alexander C. Kim
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The article looks at the recent decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in the case of Van Loon v. US Treasury and its significant implications for blockchain technology, particularly concerning the distinction between mutable and immutable smart contracts. Smart contracts are self-executing programs on a blockchain that operate when specific conditions are met. The court clarified that immutable smart contracts, which cannot be altered once deployed, do not fall under the legal definition of property and are beyond the sanctioning authority of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The concept of "mutable" smart contracts can be complex to understand. Blockchain's inherent immutability means that any perceived mutability is achieved through proxy contracts. Proxy contracts act as routing layers, directing user interactions to different implementation contracts, with new implementation contracts being deployed for upgrades or new features. This allows for system updates while maintaining the immutability of the blockchain.

The Van Loon ruling distinguishes truly immutable smart contracts, which cannot be modified post-deployment, from those using proxy patterns for upgradeability. This distinction has critical legal and regulatory implications, especially for protocols involved in cross-border transactions or privacy-focused services like crypto mixers.

Developers must now carefully consider the legal consequences of their architectural choices, particularly in jurisdictions that require smart contracts to be upgradeable, such as Wyoming and Tennessee. The decision demonstrates the need for a thorough analysis of the long-term legal impacts of smart contract design in the evolving regulatory landscape.

"'Smart Contracts' Ruling Forces a Blockchain Development Rethink," Bloomberg Law, January 30, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel J. Davis
Daniel J. Davis
Photo of Alexander C. Kim
Alexander C. Kim
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More