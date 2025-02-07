2024 Look Back | 2025 Look Ahead

The last year has been marked by the continued development of AI, fluctuating international relationships, military conflicts, natural disasters, higher interest rates, and a new administration. As uncertainty continues, it will be important for organizations to strengthen core Finance functions, monitor and understand true business performance, and stay nimble.

2024 | Delivering Value-Creating Solutions to a Growing Client Base

Our clients in 2024 spanned a wide variety of industries, but many were in two sectors: retail and consumer, including restaurants, retail (traditional brick and mortar as well as online), consumer goods, and consumer services, and close behind- industrials, which spanned from manufacturing to agriculture to distribution.

Regardless of industry, the need for better financial planning and analysis (FP&A) was highly in demand. Whether it was building integrated models and scenarios, real-time dashboards, analytics, or reporting packages, we supported this critical area in getting actionable, accurate information into the right hands to enable transparency and decision-making.

In an uncertain economy and a presidential election, many of our clients also sought assistance in improving working capital and optimizing liquidity. Building 13-week cash flows, increasing forecast accuracy, and improving working capital processes – we got the cash in the door and enabled a culture focused on better cash management.

People are still an issue for finance organizations. In 2024 we filled knowledge and resource gaps in many roles including CFO, treasurer, controller, and other finance support.

We are so proud of our team and the dedication that they have consistently demonstrated in collaborating with clients and delivering solutions that not only address their issues but leave a lasting impact. In the four years since we joined Ankura, we have grown our team and our client base while developing new solutions.

2025: What We Expect

As capital market activity increases, we anticipate supporting companies not only in preparing for transactions but also in strengthening core areas such as FP&A and liquidity to maximize value.

Transaction Readiness

Capital markets are expected to open up in 2025. To maximize value and not miss the window, it is critical to put effort into integration, carve out, and/or exit preparation to bolster the organization and be ready for future transactions.

Solving for People

People are the key to sustainable change yet are a perpetually difficult issue to tackle – even before hybrid work environments and digital tools simultaneously connected and increased the distance between people. Addressing and filling the people gaps, then supporting them with processes and technology, will enable the organization's most valuable asset to be force multipliers.

Technology Enablement

The usage and integration of tools and technology is still a hot topic. How can Finance decrease costs while increasing efficiency? What workflows can be automated? How can AI be utilized? It is hard to know how best to utilize and/or implement technology while considering the risks and costs.

Enabling FP&A

There will always be a demand for accurate, insightful information in as short a timeline as possible. We expect to continue supporting organizations in improving FP&A to drive performance.

Strengthening Accounting Delivery

Companies constrained by insufficient accounting professionals will require support to solidify teams, build processes, and limit accounting risk.

Managing Liquidity

Cash will be key to funding transactions and operating comfortably while highly leveraged. Additional liquidity will also provide optionality and cushion in a volatile environment.

International

Though the world keeps getting smaller, its complexity is increasing. Finance organizations may also need assistance as they account for the myriad of moving parts including geopolitical risks, currency fluctuations, and local statutory requirements.

Coming soon from Ankura Office of the CFO®

