Keys To Unlocking Value In US Consumer Financial Services

As we enter 2025, the primary and secondary markets for consumer and small business financial assets remain robust. Like last year, many new securitization issuances are planned for the first quarter, and financial services companies continue to expand their existing offerings and innovate new products.

Nonetheless, navigating the rapidly evolving regulatory environment remains a top priority for those in the consumer and small-business financing space. A new federal administration presents the possibility of significant pivots in regulatory priorities; simultaneously, states position themselves to continue expansion of regulatory regimes into new products, or to take the reins on aggressive enforcement as federal regulators potentially step back. These conditions have impacted many of the consumer fintech assets typically offered by or through fintechs, and securitized or financed through private credit. Given this context, it is no surprise that some of the more esoteric corners of this market are having a field day while others are struggling.

In the pages that follow, Mayer Brown colleagues unpack these unique market dynamics, leveraging decades of experience in the industry to offer insight on the current landscape. This compilation of articles (presented as they were originally published, as examples of the kinds of Legal Updates you may expect from the firm) explores pivotal themes and asset classes, including CFPB authority, bank-partnership lending models, auto financing, buy-now pay-later (BNPL), credit cards, earned wage access, small business financing, and solar and home improvement financing. Clients expect us to help them stay ahead in the fast-evolving market, which requires a keen understanding of the forces shaping the markets, the ability to navigate potential challenges, and an appetite for innovation. In this compilation, we'll help you tap into all three by providing actionable insights to unlocking value in US consumer financial services.

