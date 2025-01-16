ARTICLE
16 January 2025

CFPB Updates No-Action Letter And Compliance Assistance Sandbox Policies To Spur Innovation

United States Finance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
On January 3, 2025, the CFPB announced a reboot of its no-action letter and compliance assistance sandbox policy, aimed at promoting consumer-beneficial innovation in financial services. The new policies are designed to foster competition and transparency while addressing unmet consumer needs.

The CFPB originally rescinded the policies in 2022, citing a failure to meet transparency standards and promote consumer-beneficial innovation. The updated framework aims to address these shortcomings with several key changes, including:

  • Unmet Consumer Needs. Applicants must clearly identify a specific consumer problem their product or service addresses, providing data and detailed explanations to justify the innovation's necessity and benefits.
  • Market Competition. To avoid granting regulatory advantages to an individual company, the CFPB will solicit applications from competitors offering similar products or services, ensuring a level playing field within the market. The Bureau does not want any company to have a first-mover advantage; but with its policy, the CFPB is essentially signaling to your competitors what you intend to do.
  • Eligibility Criteria. The CFPB will not consider applications that have been the subject of an enforcement action involving violations of federal consumer financial law in the past five years, or who are the subject of a pending state or federal enforcement action. This restriction applies even if the enforcement action was in a product vertical wholly unrelated to the one being considered for the no-action letter.
  • Former CFPB Employees Face Bureau "Non-Compete." The Bureau has stated it will not consider applications from companies that are represented by former CFPB attorneys as outside counsel, even if those lawyers worked at the Bureau more than ten years ago, to avoid any perceived "ethical conflict."

Finally, recipients of sandbox approvals or no-action letters are prohibited from using these designations in promotional materials to avoid misleading consumers into believing the CFPB endorses their offerings.

Putting It Into Practice: With less than a week to go before a change in administration, the Bureau has decided to reboot its regulatory sandbox policy. However, given the overbearing requirements and restrictions on applying for a no-action letter under the Bureau's new innovation policies, it will be interesting to see how many companies decide to apply, or if the policies will soon be rescinded.

