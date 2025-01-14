Eurozone Banks: Get Ready For The New IPR Obligations!

The new Regulation (EU) 2024/886 on instant credit transfers in euros (IPR), amending the so-called SEPA Regulation, is here, and it's time to gear up!

The new Regulation (EU) 2024/886 on instant credit transfers in euros (IPR), amending the so-called SEPA Regulation, is here, and it's time to gear up! Effective from April 8, 2024, the first set of obligations kicks in on January 9, 2025 for banks in respect of instant credit transfers in euros (ICT).

What You Need to Know

If you are a bank established within the Eurozone, you are, as from today, bound by certain IPR obligations when you act for a client in a capacity as payment service provider of the payee. Here's what you need to do:

Provision Of ICT Receipt Service: Accept incoming ICT under the same conditions as standard credit transfers in euros (including applicable charges);

Daily Sanctions Screening: In the context of the execution of ICT, ensure your internal database of payment service users is screened at least once per calendar day against lists of targeted financial restrictive measures.

Are You Prepared?

If you haven't already, now is the time to adjust your internal policies, procedures, and contractual documentation to comply with the new IPR requirements.

