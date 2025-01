This holiday season, Certum Group made another children's book... about litigation finance.

Rapunzel: A Litigation Finance Story

When Rapunzel was locked in a tower, her only move was to build a silken ladder to climb out.

That didn't work out so well.

Ever found yourself wishing she had litigation funding to sue the witch for her release?

Wish no more! Check out our children's book.

Come for the heartwarming tale of access of justice. Stay for the plot twist about the witch's rueful efforts to get discovery into Rapunzel's litigation funding.

