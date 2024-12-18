ARTICLE
18 December 2024

CFPB Flexes Supervisory Muscle Over Google Payment Corp.

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo
Explore Firm Details
The CFPB issued an order establishing supervisory authority over Google Payment Corp. based on operation of its Google Pay app and Google Pay Balance, which was accessible through the app.
United States Finance and Banking
Cozen O'Connor
  • The CFPB issued an order establishing supervisory authority over Google Payment Corp. based on operation of its Google Pay app and Google Pay Balance, which was accessible through the app.
  • In the supervisory designation order, the CFPB set forth its determination that Google's practices in connection with investigating allegedly erroneous transactions and preventing fraudulent and unauthorized transactions on the app posed risks to consumers.
  • Google is not required to take any immediate action, but the CFPB will notify Google if it determines that it will require reports from, or conduct examinations of, the company.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More