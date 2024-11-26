ARTICLE
26 November 2024

California DFPI Poised To Fill Potential Regulatory Gap Amid Anticipated CFPB Leadership Shift

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
Starting in February 2025, providers of (1) debt settlement services, (2) student debt relief services, (3) private postsecondary education financing, and (4) income-based advances...
United States California Finance and Banking
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Photo of Beineng Zhang
Authors

Starting in February 2025, providers of (1) debt settlement services, (2) student debt relief services, (3) private postsecondary education financing, and (4) income-based advances (a/k/a earned wage access (EWA) products) must begin registering and conform to annual reporting requirements in order to operate in California. We previously discussed this rule here.

These new rules are part of a four-year pilot program during which the DFPI will collect data on transaction volumes, business models, and consumer charges for the targeted financial services providers. This information will inform the legislature's decision on whether to make the registration and reporting requirements permanent. The DFPI is also accepting public comments on the rule until December 12, 2024, to decide whether to expand its registration requirements to additional industries, including those serving small businesses.

Putting It Into Practice: California's DFPI has a history of spearheading financial regulatory reform, often setting standards that are later adopted by other states. Given its size, the DFPI is able to operate as a de facto national regulator. To the extent the CFPB's regulatory efforts are pared back under the Trump administration, expect to see states like California step into the breach and leverage their authority under both state and federal law (to enforce regulatory requirements under the Dodd-Frank Act). For financial services providers, the DFPI's actions underscore the need to closely monitor California's regulatory developments, as they could signal broader national trends.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Finance Law and Banking Law
Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Beineng Zhang
Beineng Zhang
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More