ARTICLE
13 November 2024

CFPB Pushes Move To An Open Banking System With The Personal Financial Data Rights Rule (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
On Tuesday, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released the final version of the Personal Financial Data Rights Rule that requires many financial institutions...
United States Finance and Banking
Photo of Donnelly L. McDowell
Photo of Matthew Luzadder
Photo of Alexander Schneider
Photo of Leah Rabkin
Authors

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · CFPB Pushes Move To An Open Banking System With The Personal Financial Data Rights Rule

On Tuesday, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released the final version of the Personal Financial Data Rights Rule that requires many financial institutions, credit card issuers, and other financial service providers that facilitate payments (including mobile wallets and payment apps) to support new open banking standards and make account records accessible and portable. The CFPB uses the term "open banking" to refer to the ability of customers to share personal financial data between a network of entities.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...s-from-industry

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Donnelly L. McDowell
Donnelly L. McDowell
Photo of Matthew Luzadder
Matthew Luzadder
Photo of Alexander Schneider
Alexander Schneider
Photo of Leah Rabkin
Leah Rabkin
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More