ARTICLE
12 November 2024

FTC Accuses Cash-Advance App Of Misleading Consumers

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo
Explore Firm Details
The FTC has filed a lawsuit against online cash advance app Dave, Inc. alleging that it misled consumers about cash advances and fees in violation of the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act.
United States Finance and Banking
Person photo placeholder
Authors
  • The FTC has filed a lawsuit against online cash advance app Dave, Inc. alleging that it misled consumers about cash advances and fees in violation of the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act.
  • According to the complaint, Dave allegedly advertises instant short-term cash advances of up to $500 but offers most customers much smaller amounts, misrepresents the necessity of paying "tips" and other fees, fails to provide required disclosures, fails to obtain express informed consent before charging customers, and fails to provide a clear way to stop recurring charges.
  • The lawsuit seeks injunctive and monetary relief, among other relief.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More