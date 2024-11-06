ARTICLE
6 November 2024

California DFPI Rolls Out Registration Requirements For Debt Settlement, EWA, And Student Loan Relief Providers

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On October 22, the California DFPI announced the state's approval of registration regulations enacted under the CCFPL, which will require providers of (1) debt settlement services...
United States California Finance and Banking
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Authors

Listen to this post

On October 22, the California DFPI announced the state's approval of registration regulations enacted under the CCFPL, which will require providers of (1) debt settlement services, (2) education financing, (3) income-based advances (including earned wage access products), and (4) student debt relief services to register with the state and comply with data submission requirements. Financial service providers covered by the new regulations must file an application to register by February 15, 2025, to continue operating legally in the state.

Debt settlement companies are likely the largest sector under the new registration regime, but California has recently seen the number of student loan relief and earned wage access (EWA) products grow dramatically. EWA and wage advance products are already classified as loans under state law, and any voluntary or optional payments are considered "finance charges."

The mandatory registration is also temporary, lasting just four years. The DFPI will collect information on transaction volumes, business models and charges to consumers and will prepare a report at the end of the four-year period. The California legislature will then review the report and determine whether to continue with the oversight going forward.

Putting It Into Practice: The enactment of these licensing and registration requirements show the DFPI's intent to provide closer oversight of providers of innovative financial products. It also follows a trend of state and federal rulemaking and enforcement activity targeting companies offering credit repair services (previously discussed here, here, and here) and EWA providers (previously discussed here, here, and here).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More