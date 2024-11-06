ARTICLE
6 November 2024

Evolution Of FP&A Role Accelerating And Elevating

R
Riveron

Contributor

Riveron logo

Riveron is a national business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance, technology, and operations. Since its entrepreneurial beginnings in Dallas, Riveron has expanded its client base and grown through strategic acquisitions to become a leading advisory firm. Known for its client-centric approach, Riveron treats each business as its own, leveraging deep expertise and diverse backgrounds to address unique client needs and help them achieve their full potential. With a strong culture of inclusivity and core values, Riveron is both a trusted partner to clients and an employer of choice for top talent.

Explore Firm Details
The convergence of Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning is changing the world in innumerable ways. While the timing and impact of this convergence...
United States Finance and Banking
Photo of Rick Gonzalez
Authors

The convergence of Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning is changing the world in innumerable ways. While the timing and impact of this convergence is up for debate depending on your sector or functional role in an organization, the reality is that most sectors and jobs will be impacted to varying degrees in the not-too-distant future. One functional role that is already being impacted by the convergence is financial planning and analysis (FP&A).

FP&A roles are at the leading edge of what will be needed to successfully navigate this convergence and will become more strategically important as companies navigate a world where the pace of change will only increase. Companies that prioritize investments to bolster their FP&A roles, in both systems and talent, will have competitive advantages over companies that delay investments.

1540348a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rick Gonzalez
Rick Gonzalez
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More