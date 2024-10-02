ARTICLE
2 October 2024

SEC Action Targets Stablecoin Issuer, CFTC Targets Unregistered Crypto FCMs

B
BakerHostetler

Contributor

BakerHostetler logo
Recognized as one of the top firms for client service, BakerHostetler is a leading national law firm that helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. With five core national practice groups — Business, Labor and Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation, and Tax — the firm has more than 970 lawyers located in 14 offices coast to coast. BakerHostetler is widely regarded as having one of the country’s top 10 tax practices, a nationally recognized litigation practice, an award-winning data privacy practice and an industry-leading business practice. The firm is also recognized internationally for its groundbreaking work recovering more than $13 billion in the Madoff Recovery Initiative, representing the SIPA Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Visit bakerlaw.com
Explore Firm Details
The Securities and Exchange Commission recently announced settled charges against two entities for fraudulent and unregistered sales of investment contracts involving TUSD, a purported stablecoin.
United States Finance and Banking
Photo of Isabelle Corbett Sterling
Authors

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently announced settled charges against two entities for fraudulent and unregistered sales of investment contracts involving TUSD, a purported stablecoin. According to the press release, one of the entities was the issuer of the purported stablecoin and the other was a developer and operator of a lending protocol. The SEC's press release alleges false marketing about an investment opportunity that was purportedly backed by U.S. dollars or their equivalent, when, in fact, the assets backing the investment were invested in a speculative and risky offshore investment fund in order to earn returns for the defendants. As much as 99 percent of the stablecoin reserves were invested in the offshore fund by September 2024, the SEC alleges, which exposed investors to substantial undisclosed risks. Both defendants consented to an injunction against further violations of the federal securities laws and to paying a fine of nearly $164,000 each as well as disgorgement by the issuer.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) recently announced filed charges against four entities for failure to register as futures commission merchants (FCMs), seeking an order to cease and desist from violations of the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations. The press release says that each of the four entities offered CFTC-regulated products (binary options on the value of commodities such as foreign currencies and cryptocurrencies), handled customer funds and falsely claimed to be registered with the CFTC. At the end of the press release, the CFTC urged the public to verify CFTC registration status before committing funds.

For more information, please refer to the following links:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Isabelle Corbett Sterling
Isabelle Corbett Sterling
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More