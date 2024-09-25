On August 29, 2024, Senator Elizabeth Warren raised concerns regarding a sharp decline in enforcement actions by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). In a letter to FINRA CEO Robert Cook, Warren questioned whether this drop reflects a deliberate shift in regulatory strategy. The number of enforcement actions last year was the lowest since FINRA's inception in 2007, and fines have similarly decreased. Warren's inquiry highlights potential implications for both FINRA's oversight and the broader regulatory landscape.

Decline in Enforcement Actions

According to a Bloomberg report from June 2024, FINRA's enforcement actions have dropped significantly in recent years. Last year, FINRA issued 426 enforcement actions, less than half of its peak caseload in 2015. Fines have also fallen to $88.4 million, compared to $173.8 million in 2016. FINRA attributes this decline to successful efforts in removing repeat offenders from the industry, particularly through its FINRA360 initiative launched seven years ago.

The FINRA360 program sought to streamline the regulator's processes by merging its enforcement divisions and improving coordination. FINRA's goal was to enhance its ability to target high-risk firms and individuals more efficiently. According to the regulator, these efforts have led to the barring of 3,640 individuals and the expulsion of 130 firms since 2014. Some firms voluntarily withdrew from FINRA membership following increased regulatory scrutiny.

Warren's Perspective

Senator Warren's letter challenges FINRA's explanation for the decline in enforcement activity. She expressed concerns that the reduction may indicate a broader deregulatory effort, rather than simply a result of fewer bad actors in the industry. Warren also questioned whether the decline aligns with FINRA's mission to protect investors and promote market integrity, especially in light of the organization's reduced transparency in issuing press releases about enforcement actions.

Warren has requested further details on the changes implemented through FINRA360, including the number of investigations opened each year since 2016, how many resulted in enforcement actions, and the average amounts of fines levied. She also asked for evidence that FINRA's efforts have meaningfully reduced the number of problematic actors in the market.

FINRA's Response

FINRA has defended its actions, stating that the decline in enforcement actions is not indicative of reduced regulatory focus but rather the success of its strategy to address high-risk firms. The regulator maintains that it continues to actively monitor and discipline firms and individuals who violate industry rules, even if the number of formal enforcement actions has decreased. According to a FINRA spokesperson, the reduction in cases is a byproduct of improved efficiency and more targeted enforcement efforts.

Implications for Companies

For companies navigating the regulatory environment, the evolving landscape at FINRA presents both challenges and opportunities. While the decline in enforcement actions may suggest a shift in FINRA's approach, companies must remain vigilant in their compliance efforts. The regulatory focus appears to be on identifying and addressing high-risk firms, meaning that firms operating in a compliant and transparent manner may face fewer formal enforcement actions. However, the need for ongoing adherence to FINRA rules and proactive compliance measures remains critical.

Companies should also monitor potential shifts in the regulatory approach, as inquiries from figures like Senator Warren may prompt changes in FINRA's enforcement policies. Engaging with experienced counsel to ensure that internal practices align with current regulatory expectations can help companies navigate these evolving challenges.

Conclusion

While the decline in FINRA enforcement actions has raised questions about the regulator's current priorities, companies must continue to focus on compliance and regulatory readiness. As the landscape evolves, maintaining a strong compliance program remains essential to avoid potential risks. Monitoring developments in FINRA's regulatory approach will be crucial for companies aiming to stay ahead of any shifts in enforcement strategies.

