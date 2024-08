The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's interpretive rule for Buy Now, Pay Later products classifies them as "credit cards" and their providers as "card issuers" and "creditors" under the Truth in Lending Act and Regulation Z. The rule is now in effect.

